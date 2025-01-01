Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2003 Toyota Corolla

289,166 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

12620487

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
289,166KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E13C717431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 289,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

