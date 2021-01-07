Menu
2004 Chevrolet Malibu

215,783 KM

Details Description Features

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

215,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6598363
  Stock #: 21029B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21029B
  • Mileage 215,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE -inc: oil life monitor (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

