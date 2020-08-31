Menu
2004 Chrysler Sebring

212,300 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

LX

2004 Chrysler Sebring

LX

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

212,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5823579
  VIN: 1C3EL46R44N153875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray (DV)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 212,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Chrysler Sebring LX

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Day/night rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Tachometer
Fixed-mast antenna
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
2.7L MPI DOHC 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE
Tilt Steering Column
Compact Spare Tire
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
Brake/Park Interlock
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Rear child safety seat anchors
Single low note horn
Driver/front passenger Next Generation multistage airbags
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Dark gray grille
60/40 split folding rear bench seat
SPEED CONTROL
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Battery heater
Front stabilizer bar
120-amp alternator
Trunk lamp
510-amp maintenance-free battery
61 litre fuel tank
Dual pwr mirrors
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
Cowl-mounted hood release
Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar
Trunk dress-up
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child locks
Sport steering wheel
Double wishbone normal duty suspension
Body-colour body-side narrow moulding
15" x 6.0" black wheels w/covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

