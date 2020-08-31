2004 Chrysler Sebring

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Day/night rearview mirror Instrument panel storage bin Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Fixed-mast antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 2.7L MPI DOHC 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE Convenience Tilt Steering Column Compact Spare Tire Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted glass windows Safety Brake/Park Interlock Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Rear child safety seat anchors Single low note horn Driver/front passenger Next Generation multistage airbags 3-point seat belts in all seating positions Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Exterior Body-colour front/rear fascias Trim Dark gray grille Seating 60/40 split folding rear bench seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Lock-Up Torque Converter Battery heater Front stabilizer bar 120-amp alternator Trunk lamp 510-amp maintenance-free battery 61 litre fuel tank Dual pwr mirrors Full floor carpeting Pwr trunklid release Cowl-mounted hood release Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar Trunk dress-up Front height adjustable shoulder belts Rear door child locks Sport steering wheel Double wishbone normal duty suspension Body-colour body-side narrow moulding 15" x 6.0" black wheels w/covers

