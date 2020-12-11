2004 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.