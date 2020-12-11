Menu
2004 Hyundai Accent

154,861 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2004 Hyundai Accent

2004 Hyundai Accent

**New Arrival**

2004 Hyundai Accent

**New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

154,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6332303
  • Stock #: 90108B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Defrost
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

