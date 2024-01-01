Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 196,000 Miles! This Volkswagen Golf boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering its polished transmission. Velour seat trim, Valet key, Tinted green glass.* This Volkswagen Golf Features the Following Options *Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning, Roof-mounted flexible black whip antenna, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel door/trunk releases on drivers door, Rear window wiper/washer system w/intermittent wipe feature, Rear window defroster, Rear heating/air conditioning ducts, Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH), Pwr windows-inc: driver-side 1-touch up/down, pinch protection, key-operated convenience open/close, Pwr rack & pinion steering.

2004 Volkswagen Golf

196,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

VIN 9BWGL61J444012365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player
Cassette

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

