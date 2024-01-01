$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Volkswagen Golf
GLS
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 196,000 Miles! This Volkswagen Golf boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Velour seat trim, Valet key, Tinted green glass.* This Volkswagen Golf Features the Following Options *Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning, Roof-mounted flexible black whip antenna, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel door/trunk releases on drivers door, Rear window wiper/washer system w/intermittent wipe feature, Rear window defroster, Rear heating/air conditioning ducts, Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH), Pwr windows-inc: driver-side 1-touch up/down, pinch protection, key-operated convenience open/close, Pwr rack & pinion steering.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
