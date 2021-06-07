Menu
2005 Dodge Ram

70,283 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
SRT-10 SRT-10 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

70,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7210145
  • Stock #: 90847A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4.56 Axle Ratio
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2XS SRT-10 CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 8.3L V10 engine 4-speed auto trans
22" X 10.0" ALUMINUM POLISHED WHEELS
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
8.3L SFI V10 ENGINE (STD)
P305/40R22 ALL SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES (STD)
LEATHER TRIM 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/PREFERRED SUEDE -inc: front centre seat cushion storage (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

