2005 Ford Ranger

128,403 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2005 Ford Ranger

2005 Ford Ranger

Edge WHOLESALE

2005 Ford Ranger

Edge WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

128,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8041369
  Stock #: w289
  VIN: 1FTYR44U65PA93330

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # w289
  Mileage 128,403 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2005 FORD RANGER Edge - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has a fresh synthetic oil change, and new tires all around.It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. The 2005 Ford Ranger SuperCabs come only with a 6-footer and can be equipped with reverse-opening rear access doors. This 2005 Ford Ranger Edge has a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 148 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. It has a five-speed automatic transmission. The Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes. Controls are easy to find and use, and the available white-faced gauges add a little extra style.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
4X2
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

