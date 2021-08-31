+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2005 FORD RANGER Edge - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has a fresh synthetic oil change, and new tires all around.It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. The 2005 Ford Ranger SuperCabs come only with a 6-footer and can be equipped with reverse-opening rear access doors. This 2005 Ford Ranger Edge has a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 148 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. It has a five-speed automatic transmission. The Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes. Controls are easy to find and use, and the available white-faced gauges add a little extra style.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
