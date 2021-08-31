2005 Ford Ranger

$8,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 4 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8041369

8041369 Stock #: w289

w289 VIN: 1FTYR44U65PA93330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # w289

Mileage 128,403 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features 4X2 Power Gas Pedal 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.