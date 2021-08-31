+ taxes & licensing
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2005 TOYOTA AVALON XLS has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just passed a Saskatchewan Safety, as it was a Manitoba car. The 2005 Avalon XLS offers such amenities as electroluminescent gauges, a cabin air filter, a nine-speaker stereo, automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping wheel, a power seat. The XLS is noticeably sportier with a firmer suspension, unique 17-inch wheels, leather seats and aluminum interior trim. The XLS and Limited are more upscale; the XLS adds a power moonroof and a six-disc CD changer. The front-wheel-drive Toyota Avalon is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. With an output of 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting duties. Side airbags for front-seat passengers are standard, along with side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers and a driver-side knee airbag. Traction and stability control systems, along with a BrakeAssist system that detects emergency braking and applies maximum pressure to reduce stopping distances, are optional. All Toyota Avalon models have four-wheel antilock disc brakes. In IIHS testing, the Avalon earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact crashes. As full-size sedans go, the 2006 Toyota Avalon is rewarding to drive. Not surprisingly, it really shines on the open highway. The cabin remains quiet, the V6 engine has plenty of passing power and the suspension, even with the firmer underpinnings of the Touring package, never feels harsh. The Avalon is no athlete, but this Toyota car carries itself with a great deal of composure on winding roads. Additionally, a tidy turning radius makes it feel unexpectedly nimble on tight city streets. The XLS and Limited models are modern and luxurious. . The instrument cluster is highlighted by glowing Optitron gauges surrounded by chrome rings, and movable panels that conceal the radio and navigation controls give the dash a sleek look. The front seats are wide and accommodating. The rear seats are more comfortable than in the previous Avalon, thanks to limo levels of legroom and a manually reclining back cushion. A 6-footer can sit in back with more than enough knee and headroom, and with a near flat floor, getting three across on carpool day is no problem.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
