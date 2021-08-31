Menu
2005 Toyota Camry Solara

169,400 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SLE V6 RARE FIND

SLE V6 RARE FIND

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

169,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7689190
  Stock #: C2010
  VIN: 4T1FA38P45U044850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 169,400 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION



Our Toyota Camry Solara has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Unsurpassed build quality, smooth and efficient drivetrains, stylish interiors, high-quality materials throughout, extensive safety features. The new standard for elegance, refinement and value in the midsize coupe and convertible segment,



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic

