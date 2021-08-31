+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This sharp looking 2006 CHEV EXPRESS 3500 - was a local van. It was a one owner - company owned van. It has been well maintained - and it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 6.0-liter is standard on 3500s, get a heavy-duty version of a four-speed automatic transmission. The 3500 can pull 10,000 pounds, properly equipped. All Chevy Express vans have four-wheel antilock disc brakes standard. Heavy-duty models use a manual airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger. A stability control system is standard on one-ton regular-wheelbase vans only. A reinforced frame, larger sway bars, rack and pinion steering and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2006 Chevrolet Express a leg up on the competition when it comes to ride and handling. Although this Chevy van is still far from nimble, it's a better choice for day-to-day driving than the competition. And with the strong V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers come easily, even when you're hauling a heavy load. The interior of the Chevy Express is built for pure functionality, and while it may not be pretty, it sure gets the job done. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9