2006 Chevrolet Express

194,803 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2006 Chevrolet Express

2006 Chevrolet Express

Standard WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

2006 Chevrolet Express

Standard WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

194,803KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7866375
  Stock #: w255
  VIN: 1GCHG35U661242287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 194,803 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This sharp looking 2006 CHEV EXPRESS 3500 - was a local van. It was a one owner - company owned van. It has been well maintained - and it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 6.0-liter is standard on 3500s, get a heavy-duty version of a four-speed automatic transmission. The 3500 can pull 10,000 pounds, properly equipped. All Chevy Express vans have four-wheel antilock disc brakes standard. Heavy-duty models use a manual airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger. A stability control system is standard on one-ton regular-wheelbase vans only. A reinforced frame, larger sway bars, rack and pinion steering and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2006 Chevrolet Express a leg up on the competition when it comes to ride and handling. Although this Chevy van is still far from nimble, it's a better choice for day-to-day driving than the competition. And with the strong V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers come easily, even when you're hauling a heavy load. The interior of the Chevy Express is built for pure functionality, and while it may not be pretty, it sure gets the job done. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

