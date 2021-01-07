+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999
FOR MORE INFO. This 2006 CHEV IMPALA was a one owner unit - and has been well maintained. It just passed a Saskatchewan commercial safety. The Impala receives significant updates for 2006. On the outside, Chevrolet has altered the Impala's styling with new headlights, taillights and wheels. Mechanical changes include a stronger body structure, retuned suspension geometry for enhanced stability and improved braking systems. The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque.Occupant safety is a big selling point for the Impala. In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the current-generation Chevrolet Impala earned five stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Our review of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala finds that the V6 engines offer a likable blend of power and fuel-efficiency. As one of the few six-passenger sedans on the market, the Chevy Impala does have an edge on the competition when it comes to interior space.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
