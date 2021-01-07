Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Impala

209,802 KM

Details Description Features

$3,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Impala

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 6513933
  2. 6513933
  3. 6513933
  4. 6513933
  5. 6513933
  6. 6513933
  7. 6513933
  8. 6513933
  9. 6513933
  10. 6513933
  11. 6513933
  12. 6513933
  13. 6513933
  14. 6513933
  15. 6513933
  16. 6513933
  17. 6513933
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

209,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6513933
  • Stock #: W136
  • VIN: 2G1WB58K569410730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W136
  • Mileage 209,802 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999



FOR MORE INFO. This 2006 CHEV IMPALA was a one owner unit - and has been well maintained. It just passed a Saskatchewan commercial safety. The Impala receives significant updates for 2006. On the outside, Chevrolet has altered the Impala's styling with new headlights, taillights and wheels. Mechanical changes include a stronger body structure, retuned suspension geometry for enhanced stability and improved braking systems. The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque.Occupant safety is a big selling point for the Impala. In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the current-generation Chevrolet Impala earned five stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Our review of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala finds that the V6 engines offer a likable blend of power and fuel-efficiency. As one of the few six-passenger sedans on the market, the Chevy Impala does have an edge on the competition when it comes to interior space.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Dart Aero...
 173,122 KM
$6,498 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 141,700 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 247,777 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory