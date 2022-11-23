Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

234,480 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Extended Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Extended Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

234,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9405745
  • Stock #: 42987A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 42987A
  • Mileage 234,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ALUMINUM BLOCK ENGINE
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2019 GMC Terrain SLT...
 33,018 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler R...
 18,958 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 60,143 KM
$57,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory