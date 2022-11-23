2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 4 , 4 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9405745

9405745 Stock #: 42987A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 42987A

Mileage 234,480 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ALUMINUM BLOCK ENGINE Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.