Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 206,342 Miles! This Chrysler Sebring Sdn delivers a Gas V6 2.7L/165 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk dress-up.* This Chrysler Sebring Sdn Features the Following Options *Touring suspension, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column, Sport steering wheel, Single low note horn, Sentry key theft deterrent system, Satin silver instrument panel bezel, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear door child locks.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Sebring Sdn today!

2006 Chrysler Sebring

206,342 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
206,342KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24C30C
  • Mileage 206,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

2006 Chrysler Sebring