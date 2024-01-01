$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Chrysler Sebring
Sdn Touring
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24C30C
- Mileage 206,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 206,342 Miles! This Chrysler Sebring Sdn delivers a Gas V6 2.7L/165 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk dress-up.* This Chrysler Sebring Sdn Features the Following Options *Touring suspension, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column, Sport steering wheel, Single low note horn, Sentry key theft deterrent system, Satin silver instrument panel bezel, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear door child locks.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Sebring Sdn today!
Vehicle Features
