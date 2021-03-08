Menu
2006 Ford F-150

275,570 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

STX WHOLESALE

2006 Ford F-150

STX WHOLESALE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

275,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6686927
  Stock #: w139
  VIN: 1FTRX12W76FB61574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w139
  • Mileage 275,570 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2006 Ford F150 STX - is a great truck. It was locally owned and company operated. And it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The STX is similarly equipped but adds body-colored bumpers, sportier wheels and a few additional features, such as a split bench seat and an upgraded sound system. The 4.6-liter engine provides 231 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, the Ford F-150 can tow up to 9,900 pounds and carry 3,020-pound payloads. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard across the board, and traction control on 2WD V8 models. Thanks to a stiff frame and rack and pinion steering, the 2006 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling for a truck.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Power Steering
Power Locks
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
4X2
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

