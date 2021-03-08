+ taxes & licensing
This 2006 Ford F150 STX - is a great truck. It was locally owned and company operated. And it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The STX is similarly equipped but adds body-colored bumpers, sportier wheels and a few additional features, such as a split bench seat and an upgraded sound system. The 4.6-liter engine provides 231 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, the Ford F-150 can tow up to 9,900 pounds and carry 3,020-pound payloads. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard across the board, and traction control on 2WD V8 models. Thanks to a stiff frame and rack and pinion steering, the 2006 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling for a truck.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
