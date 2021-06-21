2006 Ford F-150

$10,998 + taxes & licensing 2 5 2 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7520070

7520070 Stock #: P2155

P2155 VIN: 1FTPW14566FA06819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 252,800 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Comfort rear air Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Mechanical Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio 4x4 Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.