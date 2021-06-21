Menu
2006 Ford F-150

252,800 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

Lariat WHOLESALE

2006 Ford F-150

Lariat WHOLESALE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

252,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7520070
  Stock #: P2155
  VIN: 1FTPW14566FA06819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE@ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2006 Ford F150 LARIAT - is a locally owned truck - it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax This top-of-the-line Ford 150 Lariat model caters to buyers looking for an upscale look and feel with interior features like brushed aluminum and wood highlights, leather seats, a trip computer, 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic climate control. the 5.4-liter V8 produces 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, the Ford F-150 can tow up to 9,900 pounds and carry 3,020-pound payloads. Thanks to a stiff frame and rack and pinion steering, the 2006 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling for a truck. Lariat models with bucket seats use a floor-mounted shifter,



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
rear air
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

