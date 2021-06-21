+ taxes & licensing
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE@ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.
This 2006 Ford F150 LARIAT - is a locally owned truck - it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax This top-of-the-line Ford 150 Lariat model caters to buyers looking for an upscale look and feel with interior features like brushed aluminum and wood highlights, leather seats, a trip computer, 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic climate control. the 5.4-liter V8 produces 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, the Ford F-150 can tow up to 9,900 pounds and carry 3,020-pound payloads. Thanks to a stiff frame and rack and pinion steering, the 2006 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling for a truck. Lariat models with bucket seats use a floor-mounted shifter,
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
