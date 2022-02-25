Menu
2006 Ford F-150

149,345 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2006 Ford F-150

SuperCab **New Arrival**

2006 Ford F-150

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448759
  • Stock #: X438A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,345 KM

Vehicle Description

For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This SILVER F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and don't miss out. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
5.4L EFI SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE
Conventional Spare Tire

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

