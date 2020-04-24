Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Duramax Diesel 4X4

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Duramax Diesel 4X4

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4900374
  • Stock #: P1839
  • VIN: 1GTHK29286E115938
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

RARE FIND LLY ENGINE LOW KM DIESEL 4X4



Our GMC Sierra 2500HD has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Excellent condition Saskatchewan Vehicle , Carfax reports no serious collisions. Matching Topper, Here is your Camper puller at a reasonable price with Low km . stout towing and hauling capacities, the Sierra HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability. Top-of-the-line SLTs add leather bucket seats with heaters, driver-seat memory and dual 10-way power adjustments, automatic climate control, power-retractable mirrors and satellite steering wheel controls.For 2006, the Duramax diesel engine receives a host of power and refinement upgrades, as well as reduced emissions. The Allison automatic transmission is now a six-speed, and features a tap-shift range selection mode. The camper-style mirrors have been replaced by a folding and extending design with a built-in convex spotter glass. Duramax diesel makes as much as 360 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This Truck has the LLY Engine produced the last half of 2004 up to first half of 2006 (This is the most desireable one by Diesel enthusiast )heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic Transmision. Being a heavy-duty truck, this brute can certainly pull. properly equiped can tow up to 13,000 lbs. 3.73 rear axle ratio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • 4x4
  • ON-STAR
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

