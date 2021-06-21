Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 2500

219,729 KM

Details Description Features

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

HD Extended Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

219,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7361438
  • Stock #: 41824A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 219,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

