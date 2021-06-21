2006 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 7 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7361438

7361438 Stock #: 41824A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 41824A

Mileage 219,729 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire 6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.