2006 Hummer H3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire 3.5L DOHC MFI 5-CYL ENGINE (STD) 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: StabiliTrak vehicle stability enhancement system leather-wrapped shift knob RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: driver lumbar adjuster adjustable head restraints (STD) XM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage BLACK ROOF RACK W/DOUBLE CROSS BARS HD HANDLING/TRAILERING SUSPENSION PKG (STD) P265/75R16 ALL-TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD) LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: leather appointed 2nd row seats AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER -inc: RDS seek/scan auto tone control clock speed compensated volume Monsoon speaker system w/(7) performance enhanced premium speakers LUXURY SERIES PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: front leather seating surfaces 8-way pwr front seats w/pwr lumbar leather appointed 2nd row seats AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer Monsoon speaker system leather-wrapped steering wheel univer... FLAT BLACK ASSIST STEPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.