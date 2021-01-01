Menu
2006 Hummer H3

235,784 KM

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2006 Hummer H3

2006 Hummer H3

AWD*LEATHER*

2006 Hummer H3

AWD*LEATHER*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

235,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6350432
  • Stock #: 41061B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Birch White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
3.5L DOHC MFI 5-CYL ENGINE (STD)
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: StabiliTrak vehicle stability enhancement system leather-wrapped shift knob
RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: driver lumbar adjuster adjustable head restraints (STD)
XM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage
BLACK ROOF RACK W/DOUBLE CROSS BARS
HD HANDLING/TRAILERING SUSPENSION PKG (STD)
P265/75R16 ALL-TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD)
LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: leather appointed 2nd row seats
AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER -inc: RDS seek/scan auto tone control clock speed compensated volume Monsoon speaker system w/(7) performance enhanced premium speakers
LUXURY SERIES PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: front leather seating surfaces 8-way pwr front seats w/pwr lumbar leather appointed 2nd row seats AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer Monsoon speaker system leather-wrapped steering wheel univer...
FLAT BLACK ASSIST STEPS

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

