2006 Mazda MAZDA3

200,910 KM

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5562312
  Stock #: 19748C
  VIN: JM1BK143861495693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19748C
  • Mileage 200,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

