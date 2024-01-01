Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 169,225 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Subaru Legacy Sedan delivers a Gas Flat 6-Cyl 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TAUPE ARMREST EXTENSION, OBSIDIAN BLACK PEARL SPOILER, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS.* This Subaru Legacy Sedan Features the Following Options *Windshield shade band, Variable torque distribution (VTD) w/planetary center differential, electronically controlled continuously variable transfer clutch, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer, Underbody cover, Trunk area hooks, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column w/off-delay illuminated ignition switch ring, Side-impact door beams, Security system, Safety brake pedal system.

2006 Subaru Legacy

169,225 KM

Details Description Features

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Used
169,225KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
All-Weather Floor Mats

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
OBSIDIAN BLACK PEARL SPOILER
TAUPE ARMREST EXTENSION
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2006 Subaru Legacy