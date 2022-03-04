$17,998+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
310,133KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642894
- Stock #: W393
- VIN: 5TEMU52N56Z206337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 310,133 KM
Vehicle Description
-Apple Car Play
-Remote Start
-H2O Wireless Winch
-Aggressive Wheels
-BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tires
-Bilstein B8 5160 Series Shocks
-Solar Panel
-Tow Hitch
-Tool Racks and much more.
