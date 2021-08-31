Menu
2007 Chevrolet Impala

256,404 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2007 Chevrolet Impala

2007 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

2007 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

256,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7689193
  Stock #: w223
  VIN: 2G1WB58K279359916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w223
  • Mileage 256,404 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTATC JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2007 CHEV IMPALA LS was a locally owned and operated company vehicle. As part of a fleet it has been very well maintained and it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety Inspection. It has never had a major accident or claim according to the CARFAX. the 2007 Chevrolet Impala still brings a lot to the family sedan table. Those attributes include solid performance and fuel efficiency from the V6 engines, high crash test scores, a roomy cabin and a smooth, quiet ride. LS models include 16-inch wheels, a front bench seat, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, a power driver seat, a single-CD audio system with an MP3 jack, and keyless entry. Options for the Impala LS consist of a package that bundles traction control, antilock brakes and floor mats. The LS comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. As one of the few sedans on the market capable of seating six passengers, the Chevy Impala does have an edge on the competition when it comes to interior space.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

