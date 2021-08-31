+ taxes & licensing
This 2007 CHEV IMPALA LS was a locally owned and operated company vehicle. As part of a fleet it has been very well maintained and it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety Inspection. It has never had a major accident or claim according to the CARFAX. the 2007 Chevrolet Impala still brings a lot to the family sedan table. Those attributes include solid performance and fuel efficiency from the V6 engines, high crash test scores, a roomy cabin and a smooth, quiet ride. LS models include 16-inch wheels, a front bench seat, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, a power driver seat, a single-CD audio system with an MP3 jack, and keyless entry. Options for the Impala LS consist of a package that bundles traction control, antilock brakes and floor mats. The LS comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. As one of the few sedans on the market capable of seating six passengers, the Chevy Impala does have an edge on the competition when it comes to interior space.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
