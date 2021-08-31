2007 Chevrolet Impala

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,998 + taxes & licensing 2 5 6 , 4 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7689193

7689193 Stock #: w223

w223 VIN: 2G1WB58K279359916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # w223

Mileage 256,404 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.