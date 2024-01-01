Menu
This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power. No question, the Silverado is a great truck! This bad boy melds power and performance with a Gas V8 4.8L/295 engine. The Silverado is designed to continue its reputation among owners as the strongest, most dependable and longest lasting truck on the road. The all-new body style of the Silverado arrived in the last quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It features a redesigned exterior, interior, frame, and suspension as well as a power increases on certain engines. The styling is bold yet still conservative when compared with the latest pickups. Safety features on all Silverado models are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Silverado can answer the toughest demands. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

151,254 KM

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

151,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # Y1308B
  • Mileage 151,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500