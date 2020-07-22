Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

399,936 KM

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Crew Cab

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  • Listing ID: 5362616
  • Stock #: 19933D
  • VIN: 1GCHK23K97F547829

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

399,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 399,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
6.0L SFI V8 VORTEC ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-XXXX

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
