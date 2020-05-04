Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Chrysler Sebring

Sdn Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chrysler Sebring

Sdn Touring

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

  1. 4948614
  2. 4948614
  3. 4948614
  4. 4948614
  5. 4948614
  6. 4948614
  7. 4948614
  8. 4948614
  9. 4948614
  10. 4948614
  11. 4948614
  12. 4948614
  13. 4948614
  14. 4948614
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,732KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4948614
  • Stock #: 19T538D
  • VIN: 1C3LC56R27N514652
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark/Light Slate Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Cruise Control, 6 Speaker Audio, Fog Lamps, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Widows and Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and more.Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a local owned and operated dealership in Regina. We have served the Moose Jaw, Southey, Saskatoon and Southern Saskatchewan markets for over 40 years. We carry a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. If we don't have what you are looking for, simply ask and we will do our best to find it for you. For more information on this vehicle please call our Sales Department or fill out a form on this page. We value our return customers and the opportunity to earn new business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler dealer.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2007 Chrysler Sebrin...
 144,732 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 51,952 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 King...
 154,142 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-9416

Send A Message