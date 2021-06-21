Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chrysler Sebring

282,032 KM

Details Description Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2007 Chrysler Sebring

2007 Chrysler Sebring

Touring WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chrysler Sebring

Touring WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7404065
  2. 7404065
  3. 7404065
  4. 7404065
  5. 7404065
  6. 7404065
  7. 7404065
  8. 7404065
  9. 7404065
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

282,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7404065
  • VIN: 1C3LC56RX7N634800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,032 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESAVE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX - is a one owner - company vehicle -that has been exceptionally maintained. It has NO MAJOR accidents or claims on the Carfax, andit did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The equipment list is fairly impressive, as all Sebrings come with ABS, a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags, air-conditioning, a CD player, an input jack for MP3 players, cruise control and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. the Sebring Touring is a 2.7-liter V6 good for 189 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. With either of these engines, a four-speed automatic transmission routes power to the front wheels. Antilock brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard on Chrysler's midsize sedan. All four-cylinder models come with front disc/rear drum brakes, while Sebrings equipped with either V6 upgrade to four-wheel discs. Also standard are front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Stability control is optional. Ride quality is among the Sebring's strong points, as it's smooth and composed at high speeds. The top V6 is still a tad light on off-the-line pull, but it's plenty satisfying once it revs up and considerably smoother than the smaller engines.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Split Folder Rear Seats
Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2004 Volvo XC70 WHOL...
 194,322 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 335 Gran Tu...
 39,000 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 62,800 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory