2007 Dodge Dakota

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Floor Console

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Front/rear floor mats Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Exterior Steel Wheels

Tires - Rear On/Off Road

Tires - Front On/Off Road

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

3.92 Axle Ratio

Conventional Spare Tire

MONOTONE PAINT (STD)

22A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans

3.7L V6 "MAGNUM" ENGINE (STD)

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.92 axle ratio

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: speed control tilt steering column

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV hitch receiver HD service group HD engine cooling aux in-tank trans oil cooler pwr steering cooler 750-amp maintenance-free battery 7-pin wiring harness

PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: keyless entry pwr locks pwr mirrors pwr windows w/driver one-touch premium vinyl door trim w/map pockets

CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)

