2007 Dodge Dakota

ST

2007 Dodge Dakota

ST

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,174KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4906899
  • Stock #: 191018B
  • VIN: 1D7HW28K47S148207
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor Console
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Front/rear floor mats
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • 3.92 Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
  • 22A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans
  • 3.7L V6 "MAGNUM" ENGINE (STD)
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.92 axle ratio
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: speed control tilt steering column
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV hitch receiver HD service group HD engine cooling aux in-tank trans oil cooler pwr steering cooler 750-amp maintenance-free battery 7-pin wiring harness
  • PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: keyless entry pwr locks pwr mirrors pwr windows w/driver one-touch premium vinyl door trim w/map pockets
  • CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

