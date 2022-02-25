2007 Ford E350

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8373762

8373762 Stock #: P2261

P2261 VIN: 1FBSS31L87DA10246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior tinted windows Convenience Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.