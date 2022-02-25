Menu
2007 Ford E350

142,000 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2007 Ford E350

2007 Ford E350

Super Duty XLT 15 PASSENGER LOW KM

2007 Ford E350

Super Duty XLT 15 PASSENGER LOW KM

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8373762
  • Stock #: P2261
  • VIN: 1FBSS31L87DA10246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Here is your 15 passenger family Hauler or convert quickly to an extended cargo van. Our Ford Econoline 350 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free, Low Km. Trade in Welcome Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and budget. Massive interior capable of hauling big families and all their luggage, powerful V8 on E-350, seats up to 15, solid reliability ratings. Electronic throttle control and an engine oil cooler are standard on all E-Series passenger vans this year, and the stability control system on E-350 vans (with the 5.4-liter V8) now has a rollover avoidance feature. A stronger driveshaft and rear antiroll bar. E-350 Extended has five rows of seating for 15-passenger capacity. 5.4-liter V8 rated for 255 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All 2007 Ford Econoline vans come standard with ABS, a full set of ventilated disc brakes and second-generation front airbags (with a manual deactivation switch on the passenger side). To offset their less favorable center of gravity, E-350s feature a standard stability control system with rollover avoidance logic. The Econoline earned four out of five stars for both the driver and passenger in NHTSA's frontal-impact crash test. air-conditioning and an AM/FM radio unit. The XLT adds upgraded halogen headlights; chrome bumpers; cloth upholstery; a carpeted floor; a separate rear air conditioner; a six-speaker CD stereo; cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tinted windows
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
4 Speed Automatic

