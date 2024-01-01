Menu
Account
Sign In
The Ford Escape is a compact crossover that has enough room to haul around a small family. Although its predecessors looked boxy and truck-like, the latest generation of Escape has sleek and stylish lines, seating for five passengers, and upgraded technology. This 2007SILVER Ford Escape is not only a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but the SUV also earns five stars for front and side impacts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Escape comes equipped with Fords Personal Safety Systema combination of seven safety technologies, including new dual-stage front air bags, side air bags, and a front passenger sensor system. Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and electronic stability control are also standard. Come down today for a test drive or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2007 Ford Escape

262,653 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
262,653KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMYU93117KA22650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B1075A
  • Mileage 262,653 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Escape is a compact crossover that has enough room to haul around a small family. Although its predecessors looked boxy and truck-like, the latest generation of Escape has sleek and stylish lines, seating for five passengers, and upgraded technology. This 2007SILVER Ford Escape is not only a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but the SUV also earns five stars for front and side impacts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Escape comes equipped with Fords Personal Safety Systema combination of seven safety technologies, including new dual-stage front air bags, side air bags, and a front passenger sensor system. Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and electronic stability control are also standard. Come down today for a test drive or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
3.0L DOHC SMFI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab LTZ **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab LTZ **New Arrival** 170,691 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival** 170,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT **New Arrival** 106,352 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Escape