2007 Ford F-150

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 5 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7499151

7499151 Stock #: 90928B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 216,577 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire 5.4L EFI V8 FLEX FUEL FFV ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.