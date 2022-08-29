$12,998+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger
FX4 Level II LEVEL II 4x4
$12,998
- Listing ID: 9202492
- Stock #: PT2356
- VIN: 1FTZR45E77PA50131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 V6 SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2007 Ford Ranger LevelI FX4 has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around. New battery, New Rear Brakes, new control arm, sway bar links, wheel alignment. Trade Welcome aftermarket warranties available to suit every need and budget. These trucks are highly sought after and are a rare find these days. the 2007 Ford Ranger will find more standard equipment compared to last year's model. All Rangers come with dual-stage front airbags with a front-passenger sensor, a tire-pressure monitoring system and an anti-theft system. At the top of the engine chart is a 4.0-liter overhead-cam V6 rated for 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices includes five-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with the Class III towing package, Rangers with the 4.0-liter V6 can pull a maximum of 6000 pounds. four-wheel antilock brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Side airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash testing, the Ranger earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. SuperCabs received four stars for side-impact protection. capable off-road, especially equipped with the FX4 package. The FX4 Off-Road model includes a limited-slip rear axle, heavy-duty shocks, tow hooks, and mid and aft underbody skid plates. The FX4 Level II gets a Torsen limited-slip rear differential; 15-inch Alcoa wheels, Bilstein shocks and full skid plate protection.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
