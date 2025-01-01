Menu
With Professional Grade capability, this AWD GMC Acadia crossover brings presence and style. Red in color with the power of a Gas V6 3.6L engine. Four wheel independent suspension adds control and smoothes your ride. The Acadia shows off its versatility with third row seating, spacious cargo space, Smart Slide second row seats as well as fold flat seat functionality. Equipped with options including a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, speed compensated volume, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, Onstar, Sirius satellite radio, available two panel dual sunroof and tri-zone climate controls. Electronic stability control and long wheelbase allow the Acadia to perform with confidence difficult conditions. Optimal driver control is provided by the ability to manually shift gears.

2007 GMC Acadia

182,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Acadia

SLT1 AWD

12434725

2007 GMC Acadia

SLT1 AWD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKEV23777J163250

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 25255B
  • Mileage 182,500 KM

With Professional Grade capability, this AWD GMC Acadia crossover brings presence and style. Red in color with the power of a Gas V6 3.6L engine. Four wheel independent suspension adds control and smoothes your ride. The Acadia shows off its versatility with third row seating, spacious cargo space, Smart Slide second row seats as well as fold flat seat functionality. Equipped with options including a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, speed compensated volume, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, Onstar, Sirius satellite radio, available two panel dual sunroof and tri-zone climate controls. Electronic stability control and long wheelbase allow the Acadia to perform with confidence difficult conditions. Optimal driver control is provided by the ability to manually shift gears.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
Requires Subscription

2007 GMC Acadia