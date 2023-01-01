Menu
2007 Hyundai Sonata

95,824 KM

Details Description

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2007 Hyundai Sonata

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

95,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10439631
  • Stock #: W614
  • VIN: 5NPET46C17H201702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,824 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Hyundai Sonata GL (Low Kms) includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Power Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

