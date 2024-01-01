$11,988+ tax & licensing
2007 Infiniti G35X
Leather Sunroof AWD
2007 Infiniti G35X
Leather Sunroof AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # cbk3262
- Mileage 209,650 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2007 Infiniti G35 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records and no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Potent and smooth V6 engine, impressive handling and braking abilities, roomy cabin, The G35 Sedan has been completely redesigned. Highlights for the sedan include a stiffer body structure, revised chassis tuning for better handling, a more powerful V6 engine and evolutionary styling. A few new features debut for the sedan as well, such as active four-wheel steering, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera and a rev-matching feature for the automatic transmission's manual shift mode. G35 is a must-drive for anyone considering a top entry-luxury sport sedan. 306 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. five-speed automatic with manual control and rev-matching on downshifts, blindingly fast. Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints, traction control and stability control. The Premium Package includes a moonroof, an upgraded Bose audio system, heated front seats with driver memory, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth connectivity. Go for the Technology Package to get adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights and a rearview monitor. A hard drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and MP3 music storage capability is available, as are satellite radio, a four-wheel steering system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993