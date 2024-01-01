2007 Infiniti G35X

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2007 Infiniti G35 has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records and no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> Potent and smooth V6 engine, impressive handling and braking abilities, roomy cabin, The G35 Sedan has been completely redesigned. Highlights for the sedan include a stiffer body structure, revised chassis tuning for better handling, a more powerful V6 engine and evolutionary styling. A few new features debut for the sedan as well, such as active four-wheel steering, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera and a rev-matching feature for the automatic transmissions manual shift mode. G35 is a must-drive for anyone considering a top entry-luxury sport sedan. 306 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. five-speed automatic with manual control and rev-matching on downshifts, blindingly fast. Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints, traction control and stability control. The Premium Package includes a moonroof, an upgraded Bose audio system, heated front seats with driver memory, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth connectivity. Go for the Technology Package to get adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights and a rearview monitor. A hard drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and MP3 music storage capability is available, as are satellite radio, a four-wheel steering system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2007 Infiniti G35X

209,650 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Infiniti G35X

Leather Sunroof AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12023236

2007 Infiniti G35X

Leather Sunroof AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JNKBV61F47M822673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # cbk3262
  • Mileage 209,650 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2007 Infiniti G35 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records and no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Potent and smooth V6 engine, impressive handling and braking abilities, roomy cabin, The G35 Sedan has been completely redesigned. Highlights for the sedan include a stiffer body structure, revised chassis tuning for better handling, a more powerful V6 engine and evolutionary styling. A few new features debut for the sedan as well, such as active four-wheel steering, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera and a rev-matching feature for the automatic transmission's manual shift mode. G35 is a must-drive for anyone considering a top entry-luxury sport sedan. 306 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. five-speed automatic with manual control and rev-matching on downshifts, blindingly fast. Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints, traction control and stability control. The Premium Package includes a moonroof, an upgraded Bose audio system, heated front seats with driver memory, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth connectivity. Go for the Technology Package to get adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights and a rearview monitor. A hard drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and MP3 music storage capability is available, as are satellite radio, a four-wheel steering system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Dodge Journey R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD 177,700 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT EXCELLENT VALUE 162,900 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Infiniti G35X Leather Sunroof AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2007 Infiniti G35X Leather Sunroof AWD 209,650 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti G35X