2007 Kia Rondo

+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
V6 ENGINE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
This Vehicle is part of our Wholesale division. Please Text or Call Jenn Rice @ 306-539-0999 for more details and an appointment to view.
Our Kia Rondo has been through a presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service, new Rear Brakes, New Tires all around . Carfax shows' no serious collisions , and Excellent service records, This vehicle was used as a commuter and is all highway travel. well Maintained at Kia Dealership. Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Kia calls the all-new 2007 Rondo a crossover utility vehicle. These smaller "space wagon MPVs" are quite popular in Europe and Asia. In fact, the Kia Rondo has been on sale as the Kia Carens in these markets. 16-inch alloy wheels, a CD player, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. All Rondos come standard with air-conditioning except the base LX. EX versions add interior features like upgraded cloth covering the seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, lighted vanity mirrors and an MP3-capable audio system with additional speakers and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Plenty of safety features. Front-seat mounted airbags, side-curtain airbags for all three rows, electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
