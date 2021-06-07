Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Kia Rondo

265,200 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2007 Kia Rondo

2007 Kia Rondo

EX V6 WHOLESALE CLEARANCE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Kia Rondo

EX V6 WHOLESALE CLEARANCE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7197326
  2. 7197326
  3. 7197326
  4. 7197326
  5. 7197326
  6. 7197326
  7. 7197326
  8. 7197326
  9. 7197326
  10. 7197326
  11. 7197326
  12. 7197326
  13. 7197326
  14. 7197326
  15. 7197326
  16. 7197326
  17. 7197326
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

265,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197326
  • Stock #: CBK2990
  • VIN: KNAFG526477065033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,200 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 ENGINE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



This Vehicle is part of our Wholesale division. Please Text or Call Jenn Rice @ 306-539-0999 for more details and an appointment to view.



Our Kia Rondo has been through a presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service, new Rear Brakes, New Tires all around . Carfax shows' no serious collisions , and Excellent service records, This vehicle was used as a commuter and is all highway travel. well Maintained at Kia Dealership. Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Kia calls the all-new 2007 Rondo a crossover utility vehicle. These smaller "space wagon MPVs" are quite popular in Europe and Asia. In fact, the Kia Rondo has been on sale as the Kia Carens in these markets. 16-inch alloy wheels, a CD player, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. All Rondos come standard with air-conditioning except the base LX. EX versions add interior features like upgraded cloth covering the seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, lighted vanity mirrors and an MP3-capable audio system with additional speakers and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Plenty of safety features. Front-seat mounted airbags, side-curtain airbags for all three rows, electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tinted windows
Roof Rails
5 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control
Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 142,600 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 41,300 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Tigu...
 144,000 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory