Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Lexus RX 350

140,941 KM

Details Description

$13,818

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,818

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2007 Lexus RX 350

2007 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Lexus RX 350

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 5955138
  2. 5955138
  3. 5955138
  4. 5955138
  5. 5955138
  6. 5955138
  7. 5955138
  8. 5955138
  9. 5955138
  10. 5955138
  11. 5955138
  12. 5955138
  13. 5955138
  14. 5955138
  15. 5955138
  16. 5955138
  17. 5955138
  18. 5955138
  19. 5955138
  20. 5955138
Contact Seller

$13,818

+ taxes & licensing

140,941KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5955138
  • Stock #: W153
  • VIN: 2T2HK31U37C006693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W153
  • Mileage 140,941 KM

Vehicle Description

LEXUS!!! LEXUS!!!!LEXUS!!!!Excellent Condition, very clean Lexus RX350 AWD. Fresh Safety. V6 Engine (3.5) This Lexus won't last long!Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs and Trucks. Our main idols are Truth, Transparency and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2013 Ford Explorer X...
 129,251 KM
$18,918 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Acadia 7 Se...
 115,354 KM
$12,818 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Prius Hy...
 189,590 KM
$8,518 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory