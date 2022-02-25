Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

162,305 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT COMING SOON

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT COMING SOON

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

162,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8287548
  • Stock #: w301
  • VIN: JM1BK323371707612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,305 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This sharp looking 2007 MAZDA 3 GT was locally owned - and it has NO major accidents or claims on the Carfax. Entertaining yet sophisticated in demeanor, the 2007 Mazda 3 doesn't look, feel or drive like an economy car. If you're shopping for a small, inexpensive sedan or hatchback, this car should be at the top of your list. All Mazda3 sedans have a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat with center armrest and a CD stereo with an audio input jack, alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, an upgraded stereo, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat and full power accessories, plus the larger engine, special interior trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The GT adds 17-inch alloys and body side sills to the mix, while the top-line s Grand Touring provides heated leather seats, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and a trip computer. Options include an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, a moonroof. It has the 2.3-liter four-cylinder rated at 156 hp and 150 lb-ft, which is paired with A four-speed automatic transmission. Unlike most economy cars, the 2007 Mazda 3 offers a distinctive and upscale interior design. Individual pods surround the large, clear gauges, while precise control actions, high-grade materials and tight build tolerances support the initial sense of impressive quality. Even taller folks will be comfortable up front, and the driver will appreciate the standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. For those under 6 feet tall, the rear seat should prove accommodating, thanks to its well-shaped and supportive design.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic

