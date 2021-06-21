+ taxes & licensing
This 2006 PONTIAC G5 GT - was locally owned - and it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax Respectable acceleration from either powertrain, smooth and quiet ride, good crash test score is how the 2007 PONTIAC G5 GT can be described. This 2007 Pontiac G5 comes as a compact coupe with the GT trim. The G5 comes with air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a driver-seat height adjuster, a split-folding rear seat, a rear spoiler and a single CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack. The GT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglamps, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The first 5,000 G5s sold will come with XM satellite radio, including a year of XM service and 365 songs of music downloads from Rhapsody. A set of 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as most of the GT's features (less the 17-inch wheels and sport suspension), can be had as options on the base car. Options for both versions include a six-disc CD changer, XM satellite radio, a Pioneer audio system, and OnStar. The GT features an even more potent 2.4-liter version with 173 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission on both G5s is a five-speed manual, Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard on the GT. Inside, attractive gauges and a full-featured stereo head unit give the 2007 Pontiac G5 a modern feel. A smattering of metallic accents on the gear shifter, steering wheel and doors brightens the otherwise stark cabin of the GT. Both trims feature a trip computer that provides information such as outside temperature, fuel range, coolant temperature and various warning messages.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
