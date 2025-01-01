$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2007 Pontiac Wave
SE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 131,032 Miles! This Pontiac Wave delivers a Gas L4 1.6L/98 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Tilt steering wheel, Rear seat heating ducts, Pwr windows.*This Pontiac Wave Comes Equipped with These Options *Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks, Front wheel drive, Fog lamps, Engine block heater, Dual visor mirrors, Driver footrest, Digital clock, Child security rear door locks.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
