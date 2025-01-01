Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 131,032 Miles! This Pontiac Wave delivers a Gas L4 1.6L/98 engine powering its sleek transmission. Tilt steering wheel, Rear seat heating ducts, Pwr windows.*This Pontiac Wave Comes Equipped with These Options *Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks, Front wheel drive, Fog lamps, Engine block heater, Dual visor mirrors, Driver footrest, Digital clock, Child security rear door locks.* Visit Us Today *Youve earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2007 Pontiac Wave

131,032 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Pontiac Wave

SE

2007 Pontiac Wave

SE

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL2TW55657B052277

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 131,032 Miles! This Pontiac Wave delivers a Gas L4 1.6L/98 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Tilt steering wheel, Rear seat heating ducts, Pwr windows.*This Pontiac Wave Comes Equipped with These Options *Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks, Front wheel drive, Fog lamps, Engine block heater, Dual visor mirrors, Driver footrest, Digital clock, Child security rear door locks.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

