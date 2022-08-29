Menu
2007 Pontiac Wave

46,550 KM

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

46,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9292789
  • Stock #: 22757A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

