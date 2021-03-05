2008 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Roof Rails Windows Sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Navigation System Dual Air Controls 5 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

