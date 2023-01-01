2008 Chevrolet Impala

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 4 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465557

10465557 Stock #: W510

W510 VIN: 2G1WB58K481353521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # W510

Mileage 169,405 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.