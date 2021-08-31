Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

321,331 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD EXTENDED CAB

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD EXTENDED CAB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

321,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7948490
  Stock #: 21715B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 321,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
6.6L DI V8 DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

