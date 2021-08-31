+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2008 Chev Uplander was a company owned van - that has been very well maintained. It did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety - and it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. The 2008 Uplander LS offers 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, OnStar communications system and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack. The 2008 Chevrolet Uplander gains additional standard features in the form of stability control, traction control and satellite radio. Powering all Uplanders is an E85-capable 3.9-liter V6 with 240 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Chevrolet has tuned the Uplander's suspension to provide a smooth ride and a moderate level of dynamic handling ability. Upgrading to the optional sport/load-leveling suspension provides more responsive handling. The V6 provides adequate power and the engine is reasonably smooth. The 2008 Chevy Uplander seats seven and its fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split. Base LS Uplanders have removable modular seats in the second row. All Uplanders have a two-tone color scheme with faux metal accents that dramatically brighten the cabin's atmosphere.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
