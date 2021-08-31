Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

179,805 KM

Details Description Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

LS WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

LS WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7978037
  2. 7978037
  3. 7978037
  4. 7978037
  5. 7978037
  6. 7978037
  7. 7978037
  8. 7978037
  9. 7978037
  10. 7978037
  11. 7978037
  12. 7978037
  13. 7978037
  14. 7978037
  15. 7978037
  16. 7978037
  17. 7978037
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

179,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7978037
  • Stock #: w256
  • VIN: 1GNDU23W78D195589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w256
  • Mileage 179,805 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2008 Chev Uplander was a company owned van - that has been very well maintained. It did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety - and it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. The 2008 Uplander LS offers 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, OnStar communications system and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack. The 2008 Chevrolet Uplander gains additional standard features in the form of stability control, traction control and satellite radio. Powering all Uplanders is an E85-capable 3.9-liter V6 with 240 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Chevrolet has tuned the Uplander's suspension to provide a smooth ride and a moderate level of dynamic handling ability. Upgrading to the optional sport/load-leveling suspension provides more responsive handling. The V6 provides adequate power and the engine is reasonably smooth. The 2008 Chevy Uplander seats seven and its fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split. Base LS Uplanders have removable modular seats in the second row. All Uplanders have a two-tone color scheme with faux metal accents that dramatically brighten the cabin's atmosphere.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 179,805 KM
$4,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE W...
 218,000 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 86,300 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory