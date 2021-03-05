Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chrysler Sebring

219,863 KM

Details Description Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2008 Chrysler Sebring

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Touring WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Touring WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 6639779
  2. 6639779
  3. 6639779
  4. 6639779
  5. 6639779
  6. 6639779
  7. 6639779
  8. 6639779
  9. 6639779
  10. 6639779
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

219,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639779
  • Stock #: W154
  • VIN: 1C3LC56R38N230531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W154
  • Mileage 219,863 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This beautiful 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX - was locally owned - and very well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It just passed a Saskatchewan commercial safety. The LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Touring has a 2.7-liter V6 making 189 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. These engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission. Ride quality is among the Sebring's strong points, as it's smooth and composed at high speeds. The Sebring convertible generally comes off as more luxurious than its four-door competition. It offers more backseat space than the Pontiac G6 or Volkswagen Eos, adding up to decent room for four.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
SECURITY ALARM
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2012 Jeep Wrangler U...
 148,000 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT L...
 104,400 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Titan...
 96,900 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory