306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.
This beautiful 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX - was locally owned - and very well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It just passed a Saskatchewan commercial safety. The LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Touring has a 2.7-liter V6 making 189 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. These engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission. Ride quality is among the Sebring's strong points, as it's smooth and composed at high speeds. The Sebring convertible generally comes off as more luxurious than its four-door competition. It offers more backseat space than the Pontiac G6 or Volkswagen Eos, adding up to decent room for four.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
