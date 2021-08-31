2008 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 7950404

7950404 Stock #: w284

w284 VIN: 1FMCU02Z38KC29622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,908 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.