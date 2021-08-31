Menu
2008 Ford Escape

169,908 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

2008 Ford Escape

XLS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7950404
  Stock #: w284
  VIN: 1FMCU02Z38KC29622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,908 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2008 Ford Escape has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It did just pass a Saskatchewan Provincial Safety. The 2008 Ford Escape gets a makeover inside and out. This means new sheet metal that mimics the look of newer and recently redesigned Ford models. A 2.3-liter inline-4 (153 hp, 152 pound-feet of torque) powers all trims Antilock brakes, a tire-pressure monitor, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are all standard on the 2008 Ford Escape. A new electric power steering system in the '08 Escape delivers surprisingly good road feel and response. Handling is respectable, with the SUV remaining flat through corners and composed in quick transitions. Impressive fit and finish is evident in the Ford Escape's cabin. A center console box big enough to swallow a laptop also features removable bins that can be attached to the front passenger side and rear of the console. Piano black accents lend an upscale ambience. The front seats are well bolstered and comfortable, but the rear seats are roomy enough for adults. Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet behind the second row and 66 cubes with the second row folded down.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

