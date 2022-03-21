$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-994-9416
2008 Ford F-150
FX2 Supercharged | Remote Start
83,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8752445
- Stock #: 22JGC03AB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,860 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!Roush Supercharger, Remote Start, Very Nice Truck!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4