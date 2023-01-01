2008 Ford F-250

$22,991+ tax & licensing
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
183,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9769132
- Stock #: 22T103AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour U86
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 183,652 KM
Vehicle Description
F-250 Super Duty Lariat
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
