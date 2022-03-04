Menu
2008 Ford Mustang

131,366 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

GT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

131,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8475987
  • Stock #: W372
  • VIN: 1ZVHT82H285100186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 131,366 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Mustang GT Manual includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Rear Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

